WAVERLY – Wartburg College split its American Rivers Conference doubleheader at the University of Dubuque on Sunday, falling 10-2 in the first game and winning the second game 7-2.
After winning both of Saturday’s games, Dubuque won the series three games to one. Wartburg’s overall record drops to 3-7 and 1-3 during conference competition.
A four-run fourth inning along with a three-run sixth for the home team made the difference after the Knights got off to a good start offensively in the first game Sunday.
Wartburg grabbed a 2-0 lead with runs in the first and second innings off of RBI singles from Brett Kelting and Max Goodhue, but it was all the offense the Knights could muster.
Kelting, Goodhue and JoJo McNair led Wartburg’s offense with two hits apiece.
Dubuque posted 10 runs off of 11 hits and a pair of Wartburg errors.
Cael Boehmer started on the mound for the Knights and took the loss in his first collegiate start after allowing three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Wartburg bounced back with a win during the second game Sunday, plating seven runs off eight hits and was guided by four Dubuque errors.
Pitcher Jacob Murray made his first collegiate start and earned the win, tossing four innings and allowing just one run off three hits. William Armstrong added four innings in relief, along with a scoreless seventh from Aaron Eybers.
Kelting and Parker Ridge paced the offense. Kelting notched three RBI, while Ridge tallied a pair of hits and two runs scored. Keaton Gray added a pair of hits as well.
The Knights jumped out to a 5-0 lead through three innings, scoring a pair of unearned runs along with an RBI groundout from Ethan Hayes and a sacrifice fly from Zachary Walton.
Kelting’s third RBI of the game, a groundout, along with another wild pitch, unearned run gave the Knights a six-run lead in the fourth inning.
On deck
Wartburg opens the home portion of its schedule this weekend against A-R-C rival Central College. The teams are slated to play two doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field.
DUBUQUE 10, WARTBURG 2
Wartburg College ........... 110 000 0 – 2 8 2
University of Dubuque ... 012 403 X – 10 11 1
Wartburg pitching: Boehmer, Newell (4), Armstrong (5), Hansen (6) and Wesolowski/Wessling (5). University of Dubuque pitching: Scanton and Radi.
W: Scanton (1-0). L: Bohmer (0-1).
2B: University of Dubuque 2 (Cekander, Snowden).
WARTBURG 7, DUBUQUE 2
Wartburg College ........... 014 200 000 – 7 8 1
University of Dubuque ... 001 001 000 – 2 6 4
Wartburg pitching: Murray, Armstrong (5), Eybers (9) and Stubitz. University of Dubuque pitching: Cekander, Sullivan (3), Crandall (8) and Radi/Unger (4).
W: Murray (1-0). L: Cekander (0-1).
2B: Wartburg 2 (Ridge, Walton).