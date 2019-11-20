PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The No. 3-ranked Wartburg women’s basketball team had its first loss of the season, falling 75-65 to UW-Platteville on Tuesday night.
The Knights battled against the undefeated Pioneers but were unable to take the final win. Kaitlyn Volesky led the Orange and Black with 11 points and was 5-of-5 in field goal shooting.
Emma Gerdes and Payton Draper each notched 10 points with Gerdes contributing four steals and three assists.
Eight other players tallied points for the Knights.The Orange and Black were 11-of-15 from the free-throw line.
Wartburg prevented the Pioneers from outscoring them in the second and third quarters, but UW-Platteville took the final 10-point lead. The Knights also didn’t allow the Pioneers to tally any points in the final two-minutes of the game.
Both teams earned 21 rebounds and Wartburg had three blocks from Gerdes, Amanda Brainerd and Tori Hazard.
Next up, the Knights head to Fulton, Missouri, to play Westminster College on Sunday.