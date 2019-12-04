The No.8-ranked Wartburg women’s basketball team is on the road this weekend to face conference opponent Buena Vista on Saturday.
Matchup notes
- Wartburg had a 68-54 win over Buena Vista during the last matchup of the season
- The Knights and Beavers first played in 2001 with Wartburg winning 79-59
- Buena Vista last won in 2016 with a 59-55 win over Wartburg
- The Orange and Black are on a seven game winning streak over Buena Vista
Wartburg
- The Orange and Black have scored 370 points this season with an average of 74 points per game
- The team is 131-of-274 in field goal shooting
- Payton Draper leads the Knights with 49 points and 21 total rebounds
- Emma Gerdes and Kaitlyn Volesky each have contributed 45 points for Wartburg
Buena Vista
- The Beavers have scored a total of 409 points with an average of 58.4 points per game
- Buena Vista is 125-of-378 in field goal shooting
- Senior Destiny Einerwold has scored 112 points and had 24 total rebounds
- The Beavers won 65-64 over Nebraska Christian College in overtime
Last Time Out
The Knights were on the road and had back-to-back games in Missouri against Westminster and Fontbonne on Sunday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 25. Wartburg won 91-66 over Westminster and 73-50 over Fontbonne. Draper led the Orange and Black with 14 points against Westminster and tallied nine against Fontbonne. Tori Hazard led the Knights with nine points against Fontbonne and contribute seven rebounds.