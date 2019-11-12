When you hear the word hospice, it’s easy to shy away from learning more because you may have a preconceived notion of what it really is.
Throughout the month of November, Cedar Valley Hospice will be joining organizations across the nation to help the community understand how important hospice and palliative care can be.
In the last year, a number of notable Americans have died:
• Sen. John McCain
• Queen of soul Aretha Franklin
• Former first lady Barbara Bush
In many media reports, they were described as having “given up” on curative care late in their lives. Ms. Franklin opted for hospice care; Mrs. Bush received what was described as “comfort care.” For them and their families, it was the best, most important decision they could have made.
It is essential that people understand that hospice and palliative care is not giving up. It is not the abandonment of care. It is not reserved for the imminently dying. Hospice is a successful model of person-centered care that brings comfort, dignity and compassion when they are most needed.
Did you know that people enrolled in hospice actually live, on average, 29 days longer than those not enrolled due to expert care and relief? Did you know enrolling in hospice means you get an entire team at your disposal to help with case management, medications and personal care…without ever having to leave your residence?
Learn the facts now before an illness causes a crisis situation. Visit www.cvhospice.org to see more Hospice Myths vs. Facts. For more information or to make a referral, call Cedar Valley Hospice at 800-626-2360.