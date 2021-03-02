MEQUON, Wis. – Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the fall honors list for the 2020-21 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 grade-point average.
Among the area students named to the list were:
Fredericksburg: Ethan Koch, Instrument Music K-12 Ed
Founded in 1881, Concordia University Wisconsin, 12800 North Lake Shore Drive, Mequon, offers over 70 undergraduate majors and is affiliated with The Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. The school is located on 200 acres of Lake Michigan shoreline, only 15 minutes north of downtown Milwaukee.