MercyOne Cedar Valley is pleased to welcome Michelle Kompare, M.D. She is a neonatologist who joined MercyOne Medical Group earlier this month.
Dr. Kompare previously provided care at MercyOne as a locum provider and is excited to have officially joined the team.
She says, “I decided to join the practice so I could continue working with the amazing physicians, nurses and other colleagues that help care for our babies requiring advanced care.”
Dr. Kompare received her medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 2008. She completed her Family Medicine internship at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota in 2009, her Pediatrics residency at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in 2012 and her Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine Fellowship at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital in 2015. She practiced at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences before coming to MercyOne.
You will find Dr. Kompare at MercyOne Waterloo Birth Center, 3421 W. Ninth St. She can be reached at 319-272-8450.