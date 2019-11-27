Glen and Marilyn Kramer are blessed with 65 years of Marriage on Nov. 28, 2019.
Glen Kramer and Marilyn Seehase were married on Nov. 28, 1954, at Buck Creek Lutheran Church by Sumner, Iowa. They have three children: Duane and Sara, of Clarksville, Glenda and Tracy, of Webster City and Galan and Lisa, of Plainfield. They are blessed with nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one more great-grandchild due in May.
Please help them celebrate with a card shower mailed to 528 N. Kelly St., Apt. 112, Shell Rock, IA 50670.