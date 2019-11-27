Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kramers

Marilyn and Glen Kramer are celebrating their 65th anniversary on Nov. 28.

 Courtesy photo

Glen and Marilyn Kramer are blessed with 65 years of Marriage on Nov. 28, 2019.

Glen Kramer and Marilyn Seehase were married on Nov. 28, 1954, at Buck Creek Lutheran Church by Sumner, Iowa. They have three children: Duane and Sara, of Clarksville, Glenda and Tracy, of Webster City and Galan and Lisa, of Plainfield. They are blessed with nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one more great-grandchild due in May.

Please help them celebrate with a card shower mailed to 528 N. Kelly St., Apt. 112, Shell Rock, IA 50670.

Tags