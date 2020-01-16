Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) is set to host John Krebs, a collaborative pianist, and Philip Wharton, a composer/violinist. They will be performing at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19 in the Narthex at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 301 First St. NW.
Krebs has experience performing piano in countries such as Germany, Scotland and Thailand as well as teaching in Midwestern colleges. Wharton’s compositions and performances have received highly positive reviews by The New York Times as well as New York Concert Review.
“It’s about bringing world-class music to the Cedar Valley,” Eric Wachmann, the music director for the Waverly Chamber Music Series and a music professor at Wartburg College, said. “Not very many towns and even cities in the Midwest have chamber music series that are free and open to the public. We hope that these concerts will benefit and enrich the community and make Waverly more distinctive.”
All individuals with an interest in music are invited as this event is free to the public and open to any age. Attendees can expect to wear casual dress and are encouraged to support the WCMS through free-will donations. For more information, go to www.waverlychambermusicseries.com or email waverlychambermusicseries@gmail.com.
The mission of the Waverly Chamber Music Series (WCMS) is to bring people together for the enjoyment of community and music by providing high-quality chamber music concerts for Waverly and the Cedar Valley.