Waverly Newspapers once again is on L.E.O. tracking duty.
For the third straight year, one of Santa’s elves who is interested in law enforcement had joined the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office for the holiday season. L.E.O. — which is short for Law Enforcement Officer — made the rounds in the county.
L.E.O. arrived as he had in the previous two years, showing up with Santa at the Jolly Ol’ Elf’s house in Kohlmann Park in Waverly. According to the initial post on Dec. 1 on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, L.E.O. has evolved from being the most mischievous to one of the best elves at the North Pole, and Santa wanted the BCSO to continue mentoring him.
L.E.O. found out, according to the Dec. 2 post, that he got his own desk for 2019. Also, Sheriff Dan Pickett left the diminutive deputy some of his favorite candy, which included fun sized Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Hersey’s, Almond Joy and Milk Duds.
The next day, Pickett swore in L.E.O. as an official deputy and bought him a Sub City sandwich. He later helped out at the Bremer County Courthouse with decorations and even assisted the Clerk of Court’s office with ticket entries. This writer might have noticed a few of those entries, as I handle the compilations of the court records and police logs.
In the Dec. 5 entry of L.E.O.’s adventures, he and Deputy Sean Hartman, who is his partner while in Bremer County, noticed that someone had marked a 25-mph speed limit sign to make it look like 85.
“L.E.O. wants everyone to know that there are no 85MPH zones in residential areas,” Hartman posted.
L.E.O. also noticed the Toys for Tots collection box in the courthouse lobby. That gave Hartman a chance to explain the annual drive done by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, while L.E.O. said that Santa could use all the help he can get.
In his rounds, L.E.O. found time to remind the public about hunting, ice and railroad crossing safety, how deputies keep the county’s businesses safe from intruders, and recognized the fire department and ambulance services around the county. He even participated in the Bremer County Peace Officers Association’s Shop with a Cop program and reminded the public about tagging and microchipping their pets.
This year, during L.E.O.’s 18th day on the job, Santa came along with L.E.O.’s girlfriend Miranda to check up on the elven enforcer. According to Hartman, L.E.O. has been pleasant this year, and that pleased Jolly Ol’ St. Nick.
“L.E.O. had an opportunity to catch up on what’s going on at the North Pole and what Miranda has been up to,” Hartman wrote. “L.E.O. showed Miranda around dispatch, and of course, the two of them ended up finding some candy.”
On Day 20, L.E.O. visited the Bremer County Freedom Rock located outside of Readlyn as well as the other veterans’ tributes around the county, including Plainfield, Frederika, Sumner, Tripoli, Readlyn, Denver and Waverly.
By Friday, the diminutive deputy was disappointed that the weather was well above normal — the high temperature that day was close to 50 degrees.
“L.E.O. asked if this was Florida or Iowa because he wants cold temperatures and snow,” Hartman wrote. “L.E.O. was hoping to see some of the ‘motorized sleighs’ as he calls them. L.E.O. wants to remind all of his followers the Bremer County has some great snowmobile trails that you should try out when we finally get some snow.”
However, on Sunday, L.E.O. noticed that there were frost on all of Bremer County roads, as moisture had frozen overnight. Some of that frost was blowing across the roadways, he and Hartman observed.
“Please use caution if you’re driving and slow down, so L.E.O. doesn’t have to push you out of a ditch,” Hartman posted.
But right before L.E.O. left for the North Pole, as winter weather was still going to come sooner or later, he and Hartman wanted to remind the locals to be prepared for that eventuality.
“L.E.O. doesn’t have these issues because he rides in sleighs but has seen firsthand the dangers of being stranded during bad weather,” Hartman wrote. “L.E.O. wants to encourage everyone to have an emergency kit in your vehicle just in case. Some items that might be useful are ice scrapers, blankets, jumper cables, extra clothes, a shovel and food and drinks to name a few.
“Remember, if you’re stuck in snow clear your tailpipe to avoid carbon monoxide from getting into your vehicle.”
Santa picked up L.E.O. during the early-morning hours of Christmas Day after this edition went to press. With the feedback on the sheriff office’s Facebook page, it would be likely L.E.O. will be back in 2020.