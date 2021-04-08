L. William "Butch" Kehe was born November 21, 1942, and celebrating on this earth until April 4, 2021.
Butch married the love of his life, Joyce, on February 16, 1963. Butch and Joyce had two daughters, Ann and Kirsten. Together they built a life in the military and then in the private sector owning a construction business. Butch also maintained his structural engineer status and did many expert witness cases throughout the state. Butch was a staunch Elk and devoted many hours to his beloved lodge. Butch loved to travel by train and motorcoach and if his destination had a train store that was a bonus. Butch had a quick wit and a keen mind, he loved a good fight. He was a mentor to many, a friend to most and loved by many. He is now with his one and only Joyce.
Butch is survived by his brother, David Kehe; his daughters Ann Fuller (Pete) and Kirsten Kehe, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life was held at Waterloo Elks Lodge, 4 p,m,, Friday, April 9, 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Waterloo Elks Lodge on Butch’s behalf.