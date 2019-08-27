Labor Day may signal the end of summer, but a terrific luncheon will carry on the festivities from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at the Waverly Senior Center.
If you didn’t get the chance to attend the August luncheon and meet the members of the Bremer County Historical Society (BCHS), their member volunteers will work the September event and share the proceeds with the Waverly Senior Center.
The September menu is: Grilled chicken or pulled pork sandwich, chili, garden salad with locally-grown sliced tomatoes, assorted chips, cookies and bars, along with ice cream cups.
“We welcomed the Bremer County Historical Society as a new partner for the 506 Café in August and the luncheon was a huge success. We are proud to introduce the Senior Center facilities to an expanded audience and look forward to partnering with the BCHS through the month of October,” said Cynthia Campbell, chairperson of the Senior Center.
The 506 Café is open to the public on the first Tuesday of the month at the Waverly Senior Center. Patrons may choose to dine in or carry out. For $10, one can enjoy a home-cooked meal including drinks and dessert, with all profits going to support the two local non-profit organizations.
“It was a wonderful opportunity and experience for our volunteers who helped at the 506 Café in August. It will aid the Bremer County Historical Society in supporting our mission. We look forward to returning in September,” said Kathy Magnall, volunteer coordinator for the Bremer County Historical Society (BCHS).
Remaining dates for 2019 506 Café lunches are: Oct. 1, Nov. 5 and Dec. 3.
Lunch reservations are not required but help in planning. Gift certificates are now available. Call 352-5678 for more information or follow the 506 Café on Facebook.