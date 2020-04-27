LaDonna M. Bergmann, 90, of Frederika, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.
Private family graveside services will be held at Alcock Cemetery, rural Frederika with Lay Speaker Betty Schmudlach officiating. Please join the family on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Funeral Home's Facebook Page. There will be a private family viewing at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorials may be made in LaDonna's name to Alcock Cemetery or the United Methodist Church in Frederika.
LaDonna Mae, daughter of A. Wayne and Alice (Johnson) Bravener was born May 15, 1929, at the family’s home, rural Frederika. She was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Frederika. LaDonna graduated from Frederika High School in 1948. While in high school she was a member of the 1947 Frederika High School women’s basketball team which competed in the Iowa State Tournament. On May 15, 1948, she was united in marriage with Robert J. Bergmann. To this union, seven children were born. LaDonna and her husband owned and operated the B & B Tap in Frederika. After they retired from the tap, she ran a daycare service in Frederika. LaDonna was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, where she was very active, whether it be teaching Sunday School, the United Methodist Women, or volunteering for other functions. She also ran the Kid’s Parade which appeared in the annual 4th of July celebration in Frederika and started the King and Queen honor, which was given to a couple during Frederika Days. LaDonna made the costumes for the King and Queen. She also worked at the election polls for Frederika. LaDonna enjoyed quilting, made dolls, and was a Chicago Cubs fan.
LaDonna is survived by her seven children, Roger (Loretta) Bergmann of Frederika, Jane Onken of San Simon, Arizona, Sally (Carl) Dietrich of Springfield, Missouri, Gary (Joyce) Bergmann of Frederika, Dale (Tracy) Bergmann of Sumner, Tommy (Rhonna) Bergmann of Waverly, and Debra (Walter) Lundblade of Stoutland, Missouri; twenty grandchildren; forty great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; brother Bill (Geraldine) Bravener of Tripoli; brother-in-law, Harlan Pose of New Hampton; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert who died on June 10, 2010; granddaughter, Wendy Bergmann; great-granddaughter, Angel Bergmann; great-great-grandson, Jaxen Rosendahl; five sister, Valeria Schwartz, Cleona Sonday, Lucille Bravener, Claire White, and Veletta Johnston; and brother, Adelbert Bravener.