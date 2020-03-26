A card shower will be held to honor Wendell Lampe, who will be celebrating his 100th Birthday on April 5.
Wendell has lived in Bremer County most of his life. He went to St. Paul’s School and Waverly High School. He joined the Navy in 1942, serving in the South Pacific.
Wendell and his wife, Dorothy, were married for 71 years when she passed away in 2018. Join his four children, 11 grandkids, 20 great-grand kids, and five great-great grandkids in wishing him a Happy 100th Birthday by sending a card to: Wendell Lampe, Shell Rock Senior Living Center, Room 22, Shell Rock, IA 50670.
At this time the Care Center is not allowing visitors due to COVID-19, but Wendell would love a birthday visit when the bans have been lifted.