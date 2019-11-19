“From the volunteer, who escorted us from the parking lot to his room, to the [Emergency Department] staff, to the nurses, staff and providers, everyone has been so helpful.”
Wendell Lampe, 99, was admitted to Waverly Health Center (WHC) through the ED for pneumonia. He was struggling with weakness at his apartment at the Meadows in Shell Rock. His son, Roger, brought him to WHC right away.
The family expressed about how good the communication was between every department. Wendell’s family actively participated in the hospital’s Care Partner program. The Care Partner program is a part of WHC’s commitment to provide high quality, patient-centered health care. A Care Partner is chosen by the patient and can help the return home from the hospital go smoother. Both the patient and Care Partner will understand the special needs for the care before the patient goes home.
“Everyone has been so helpful and have made us feel comfortable,” Wendell’s daughter Bonnie said. “I was confident leaving him at the hospital at night.”
The Lampe family also shared the compassion they felt when Wendell’s wife was brought to WHC just 18 months before on the day before their 71st wedding anniversary. The ED staff bought cake and ice cream so the family could celebrate. Wendell’s wife Dorothy, passed away the next morning.
“That would never happen at a big hospital,” Bonnie stated. “The staff’s compassion meant the world to us.”
As Wendell finished sharing his experience and his family was sitting next to his bed, Roger stated, “You won’t find anyone in our family who would speak ill about WHC. We are thankful for the good care.”