Landus awarded 66 fire and rescue crews around the state $750 each in January representing a total contribution of $49,500 to these essential rural community services. The allocated funds are used to update and improve equipment and services, facilitating emergency response in local communities and surrounding areas. These donations are part of the Landus Core Grant program established in 2019.
Among the departments that received a donation was the Plainfield First Responders.
“Landus is committed to contributing to the vitality of our rural Iowa communities. Our core grant program is one tool that we use to help do just that,” said Matt Carstens, president and CEO of Landus. “Fire and rescue workers are essential to the health and safety of our farmer-owners, employees, and community members and we are proud to do our part to support them.”
The annual fire and rescue core grant budget of $45,000 was increased by ten percent this year to fulfill the increase in applications received.