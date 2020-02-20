Ted and Jean Lanske are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary with an Open House from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at Bartels Good Shepherd Chapel in Waverly.
No gifts are necessary.
They were married March 7, 1970, at Our Lady of Peace Church, Honolulu, Hawaii. Jean retired from Waverly Hy-Vee and Ted retired as self-employed master plumber.
Their family includes Michael and Jenni Lanske of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and Michelle Lanske Ferguson and her two children Dain and Riley Ferguson of Waverly.
Cards may be sent to them at 416 Fourth St. SW, Waverly, IA 50677.