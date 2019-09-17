The Denver Genealogy and History Club will host Kelly Lao, director of the German American Heritage Center in Davenport, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at the Denver Public Library.
Lao will talk about German immigration into Scott county and other ports of entry into Iowa and what life was like for those early German settlers to our state. Lao will also share some of the exhibits that can be seen at the German American Heritage Center in Davenport for those interested in making a visit in the future.
The program is free and open to the public. The library asks that those wishing to attend, call 984-5140 or email kplatte@denver.lib.ia.us to sign up. Pre-registration helps the library plan for seating and refreshments.
The Denver Genealogy and History Club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month at the Denver Public Library and features a speaker on local history or genealogy. All programs are open to anyone wishing to attend and offered at no cost.
October is Genealogy Month. Several speakers are planned on various genealogy related topics during the month. On Oct. 8, Theresa Lewier from the Iowa Genealogy Society will present two programs. At 2 p.m., she will speak on probate records and the clues that can give genealogists in researching family history. Then at 6:30 p.m., she will present a program on “Understanding Your DNA test kit results.” At 2 p.m. Oct. 22, professional genealogist Alice Hoyt Veen will present a program on the Federal Census.
For more information contact the Denver Public Library.