The 16th Annual Fall Craft Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 in Clarksville.
The event is growing again this year, as the show will fill two gymnasiums at the Clarksville school, as well as outdoor vendors. Over 80 exhibitors from across Iowa will be at the school offering a wide variety of handmade craft items and repurposed creations.
In addition to the school, there will be vendors downtown, and new this year, shoppers will find several vendors at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center. As in the past, there will be take home food vendors and a lunch stand in the east gym lobby with seating.
The show will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Clarksville school with free admission and free parking.
In addition to the vendors downtown, there will be fun shopping and food, including wine tasting, at the specialty shops. A sampling of the items you will find include home décor, furniture, metal art, jewelry, clothing, stone creations, baby items, sign art, food gifts, yard decor, fabric creations, barn wood items, and much more. Come get ready for the holidays with a fun day of shopping in Clarksville on Saturday, Oct. 26.
More information on the Craft Expo can be found on Facebook and online at www.clarksvilleiowa.com. The event is sponsored by the Clarksville Commercial Club.