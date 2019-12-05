Since 1989, The Larrabee Center has helped persons with disabilities and the elderly become or remain valued members of their communities; as the organization moves into its fourth decade of service, Black Hawks fans can support the effort through the $16.50 Campaign, presented by Slumberland Furniture.
The Larrabee Center (TLC) is December’s beneficiary of $16.50 Campaign contributions. TLC’s clients receive assistance to establish safe, community-based living arrangements, transportation, employment training and more. The non-profit organization operates in Butler, Bremer, and Grundy Counties.
As part of the $16.50 Campaign, the goal is for 100 Black Hawks fans to make a modest contribution of $16.50 to The Larrabee Center during the month of December. If that goal is achieved, collectively fans will have the opportunity to take pride in an impactful total gift of $1,650 at month’s end.
“The folks that we work with are needing supports in their homes to live independently, to gain access to their community, and also in employment, in being able to connect to jobs that are meaningful and fit their skill base,” said Jessica Gulick, The Larrabee Center’s Employment Services Manager. “We provide transportation as part of both our in-home services and our employment services, so donations from Black Hawks fans will help us maintain some of our vehicles and make a difference in helping us achieve our mission.”
Fans can also support The Larrabee Center year-round by shopping at or donating to the organization’s Trinkets & Togs retail stores in Waverly, Grundy Center, and Cedar Falls.
To make a $16.50 Campaign donation to The Larrabee Center, visit waterlooblackhawks.com and click on the “$16.50 Campaign, presented by Slumberland” logo.