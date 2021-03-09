On April 5, 2021, The Larrabee Center is calling on all Larrabee Champions for the annual Win-Win Raffle.
Two lucky winners will be awarded a check for the grand prize of $500 at the end of the fundraiser. In total, 16 lucky winners will win amazing prizes including a Blackstone grill, as well as gifts and certificates to local area businesses. Raffle prizes total over $2,000.
For only a $10 raffle ticket, it’s sure to be a slam dunk. Not only do community members have the opportunity to win prizes, but they also get the satisfaction of knowing they contributed to the mission of The Larrabee Center. Everyone is a champion.
The Win-Win Raffle is one of The Larrabee Center’s biggest fundraising events of the year. Dozens of local businesses and individuals have already shown their support by sponsoring the raffle and making sure there are great prizes to make this Win-Win Raffle a success.
Purchase your $10 raffle tickets and be a champion for The Larrabee Center’s mission of assisting persons with disabilities and the elderly in our community. Visit The Larrabee Center’s website at www.larrabeecenter.org for a full list of prizes and sponsors.
Tickets are on sale through April 2. To purchase tickets, call 319-352-2234, ask any Larrabee Center employee, or better yet, show your support by stopping into one of our Trinkets & Togs locations and buy your Win-Win Raffle ticket today. Trinkets & Togs Thrifts stores are located in Waverly, Cedar Falls and Grundy Center.