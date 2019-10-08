The Larrabee Center will host its 16th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
The evening will consist of a number of exciting activities including a social hour with hors d’oeuvres and cash bar, silent auction and raffle, live entertainment, a special Trinkets & Togs Boutique, and a fashion show featuring clients, employees, and community members modeling fashions from Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores. Dr. Celina Peerman of the Peerman Group will be master of ceremony and emcee this year’s event.
Admission is $5 and includes one entry into our amazing raffle; you need not be present to win. Tickets are available for purchase at our office, all thrift store locations and at the door the evening of the event. Additional tickets may be purchased for $5 each and there is no limit.
The Silent Auction is going on now and items up for bid are located at Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store in Waverly and posted on The Larrabee Center’s Facebook Page. Our doors open at 4 p.m. Bidding will close at the event.
Thanks to our generous sponsors, 100% of proceeds from the silent auction, and raffle will benefit employment supports for youth and adults with disabilities in our community. The Larrabee Center is celebrating its 30th year as a nonprofit agency serving Bremer, Butler, and Grundy Counties assisting individuals to learn, live, and work independently in an inclusive community.
Bring your friends, relatives, and neighbors to the Waverly Country Club on Saturday, Oct. 19 for a night of fun and fashion as you support The Larrabee Center’s important mission.