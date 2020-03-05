On April 6, The Larrabee Center will be awarding over $2,500 in cash & prizes to 16 lucky winners at the end of its WIN-WIN Raffle Fundraiser.
Two ticket holders will win $500 cash prizes this year. In addition to a third cash prize of $250, prizes include a $100 gas card, Air Pods, certificates to local restaurants and boutiques, theater passes, golf and auto packages, and more.
These great prizes make a $10 raffle ticket a real deal. Not only do community members have the opportunity to win prizes, but they also get the satisfaction of knowing they contributed to the mission of The Larrabee Center. It’s a Win-Win.
The Win-Win Raffle is one of The Larrabee Center’s biggest fundraising events of the year. Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors, 100% of the proceeds will support our mission.
Dozens of local businesses and individuals have already shown their support by sponsoring the raffle and making sure there are great prizes to make this Win-Win Raffle a success. Purchase your $10 raffle tickets and be a champion for The Larrabee Center as we serve persons with disabilities and the elderly and provide essential support services.
Tickets will be on sale through April 3. To buy tickets, stop by our Administration Office in Waverly at 117 11th St. NW, call us at 319-352-2234, or ask any Larrabee Center employee. Better yet, show your support by stopping into one of our three Trinkets & Togs Thrift Store locations and buy your Win-Win Raffle ticket.
Trinkets & Togs Thrift Stores are located in Waverly, Cedar Falls and Grundy Center. Visit The Larrabee Center’s website (www.larrabeecenter.org) for our Trinkets & Togs addresses and a full list of prizes and sponsors.
Raffle winners will be announced on Y-99.3 KWAY-FM Radio during The Breakfast Club Morning Show on April 6.