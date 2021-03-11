Larry Dean Lee, 81, died peacefully among his family on March 9, 2021, at MercyOne in Waterloo.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2021, at S. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Readlyn with Pastor Phil Girardin officiating. Burial will be held in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Readlyn. Visitation will be held on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Those attending the visitation and the service will be required to wear masks and practice good social distancing. Those not attending can watch the livestream starting at 11 a.m. on the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Facebook page. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn is assisting the family.