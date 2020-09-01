Larry Dean Taylor, 82, of rural Waverly, passed away on, Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his home near Waverly from complications of Multiple Myeloma. This day was also his 61st wedding anniversary.
Larry was born on May 18, 1938, at Franklin County Hospital, Hampton, the son of Louis and Mae (McCormick) Taylor. He was baptized at Shell Rock United Methodist Church and attended Shell Rock School.
Larry was united in marriage to Donna Lou Liddle on August 30, 1959, at The Little Brown Church, Nashua. He was employed at Waverly Gravel and Ready Mix from April 1959 to September 1983, then at Happel Excavating from 1984 until his retirement in 2010. Larry was a very hard worker and also farmed for 30 years.
Larry was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church – Western Douglas. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing UNO. However, his favorite was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Donna; two daughters, Barbara (Kevin) St. John, of Shell Rock, and Nancy Taylor, of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Andrew (Natalie) St. John, of Ankeny, and Erica St. John, of Cedar Falls; one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Taylor St. John of Ankeny; one sister, Kathleen (Dennis) Hobson, of Greene; two brothers, Tom (Pam) Taylor, of Shell Rock, and Jerold (Linda) Taylor, of Greene; two sisters-in-law, Judy Taylor, of Clarksville, and Jeannie Taylor, of Shell Rock; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two children in infancy, Terry Dean and Karla Kay Taylor; his parents; stepmother, Pearl Taylor; sister, Barbara (Chris) Gilchrist; and three brothers, Chester, Bill and James Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church – Western Douglas with Pastor Kim Thacker officiating. Social distancing and wearing masks is strongly encouraged. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church – Western Douglas or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.