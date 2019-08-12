Larry James Waggett, age 78, of Waverly, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Larry was born on December 15, 1940, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of William and Dorothy (Walther) Waggett. He attended country school and later the Waverly-Shell Rock High School. On April 28, 1960, Larry was united in marriage to (Emma) Jean Mosher at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. Larry spent his life farming in the Ionia and Waverly area retiring in 2006.
Larry’s memory is honored by: a son, Rodney (Julie) Waggett, of Waverly; a daughter, Rana (Kendall) Buss, of New Hartford; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia (Steve) Ryan, of Shell Rock; four sisters-in-law, Kay, Nancy, Sally, and Della; and two brothers-in-law, Kent and Tom. Larry was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Jean; a son, Randy; a brother, Dave Waggett; and a sister, Carolyn Waggett.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Following visitation Larry’s body will be cremated with no formal funeral service or burial. Memorials may be directed to Larry’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.