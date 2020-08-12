Larry “Weed” Wedemeier, 76, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison in Allison, Iowa.
Larry Lee Wedemeier was born on January 14, 1944, the son of Raymond and Esther (Schwartz) Wedemeier in Waverly, Iowa. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1962 and graduated from Winona State University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Science Degree. Larry served with the US Army on April 23, 1968, during the Vietnam War until his discharge on February 20, 1970. On November 28, 1970, he was united in marriage to Jeanenne Seeliger in Spring Valley, Minnesota. He also graduated from VA School, graduating in 1979 in mechanics and agriculture. Weed farmed his entire life and did several other jobs along the way including, Owner/Operator of Wedemeier Trucking, Moine Electric, Cliff’s Place, Larry’s Texaco, Uhlenhopp Truck Lines and at Bellinger Trucking.
Survivors are his children, Dan Wedemeier of Waverly and JoLynn (Dana) Dorman of Waverly; four grandchildren, Jacob Luck, Brock Luck, Gavin Wedemeier and Zander Wedemeier and brother, Jerry (Darlene) Wedemeier of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jeanenne in 1993.
Larry has been cremated and there will be a public visitation on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Private family burial will be Saturday at St. John Lutheran Cemetery – Western Douglas rural Plainfield. Military rites will be conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be directed to the Wedemeier family for a later designation in Weed’s name. Online condolences maybe left at www.kaisercorson.com.
