OELWEIN — Larry Paul Hosto, 63, of Oelwein, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids after a long fought battle with cancer. Per Larry’s wishes, no services will take place at this time. A celebration of life will be arranged at a later date.
He was born July 15, 1956 in Staunton, Ill., to Roland and Adelia (Eden) Hosto. Larry graduated from Highland High School in 1974 where he later attended the University of Illinois majoring in agricultural science. On May 20, 1989, Larry was united in marriage to Susan Hampton in Litchfield, Ill. After a job transfer, they settled in Oelwein in 1990 where they raised two children and gained another family away from home. Larry worked as an independent contract driver for the Oelwein Daily Register, Independence Bulletin Journal, Shoppers Reminder, Waverly Newspapers and Vinton Livewire. He also worked as a sales rep with Ozark National Life and was a sales representative with Moorman Feed Co.
Larry was a member of the Oelwein Jaycee’s, Masonic Hebron Lodge and was involved with the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed everything he could gain knowledge on, Illini athletics, traveling and could be known as a “foodie.” More than anything Larry loved his family and dedicated each and every moment of his life doing what he could for them.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Hosto of Oelwein, his two children, Pamela (Sam) Westendorf of North Liberty, and Tyler Hosto; and one sister, Norma (Micheal) Hosto-Palmer of Collinsville, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents.