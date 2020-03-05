The burly football player emerged from the Clinton Hall shower room dripping wet with a towel wrapped around himself. He was just in time to see the custodian, Helene Savage, picking up a penny from the floor and placing it in her shoe.
Puzzled by her action he asked, “Whatcha doing that for?”
She responded, “My grandchild is seriously ill and putting this penny in my shoe will remind me throughout the day to pray for him.”
“Humpf,” he responded, “What’s a penny? We just throw them on the floor.” With that he turned and continued down the hall, dripping water as went.
Helene Savage was a remarkable Wartburg College custodian and an even more amazing person. She began each morning with a prayer, “Lord, open my eyes to someone who needs your love today.”
The morning after the above encounter with the dripping wet football player, when Helene returned to the floor and opened the door, she found the entire hallway covered with pennies!
I was reminded of the above story this week as I shared treasured memories with a former student over lunch. I first knew him as a youth leader at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church here in Waverly, where I began my ministry. Now retired, he commented, “Pastor, you said something to me nearly fifty years ago that I’ve remembered all my life. You told me, ‘Dave, it’s probably safe to assume that 99% of the people you encounter in your life are struggling with some serious issues. Ministry is taking time to listen to them.’”
As if to illustrate his point, when our waitress approached he said to her, “I’m driving back to Des Moines this afternoon and I like to pray while I’m driving. Today I’d like to pray for you. Can you share with me something you would like me to pray for?” Though surprised by the unsolicited request, she graciously smiled and took our order.
Sometime later, when she returned with the check. she brought with her a list of five things she wanted him to pray for!
As we begin our journey into the Lenten season, we are reminded once again that our Lord carried the burdens of the entire whole world upon the cross. In response to his love for us and for God’s world, as his disciples we are called to share the burdens of our neighbors.
“Come to me, all you who are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me; for I am gentle and humble of heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.” (Matthew 11: 28-30)
Jesus’ yoke is easy because it is love. His yoke is light, because thanks be to God, we do not carry it alone! Got a penny?