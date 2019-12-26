A worship skit performed by Wartburg students went something like this:
A person is sitting on a chair, Bible on their lap, looking upward with hands folded in prayer:
“Dear God, help me! The water is rising rapidly.”
There’s a knock on the door and a neighbor opens it and rushes in.
“Hey! The water’s rising rapidly! Grab your most valuable things and come with me!”
“Don’t worry about me. I’m putting my trust in God.”
The next scene has the person looking out an upstairs window:
“Quick, get in the boat with me! The water is rising rapidly and has already flooded your downstairs!”
“Don’t worry about me. I’m putting my trust in God.”
The next scene has the person sitting on the floor:
“Hey down there! We’re lowering a basket from the helicopter. Get in and we’ll lift you off the roof. The water is still rising!”
“Don’t worry about me. I’m putting my trust in God.”
In the final scene the person, now deceased, is shouting upward:
“Where were you God? I put my trust in you and you failed me!”
A voice calls back:
“I was there all the time. I sent a neighbor, a boat and even a helicopter to rescue you, But you failed to respond.”
At the heart of the Advent/Christmas season is the promise of “Emmanuel, God with us.” And yet, unlike Mary who “ponders these things in her heart,” in the hustle and bustle of our Christmas frenzy, we too frequently fail to take the time to reflect on just how God is with us in this holy season and throughout our lives today.
The Jewish philosopher/theologian Martin Buber suggests that God is not so much above or beyond us, but rather is to be found “in the holy space between people where love dwells.” For Christians that “holy space” is the realm of the Holy Spirit, and is never more evident than in the Christmas story.
Indeed, the birth of Jesus witnesses to our faith that God is with us—with us in surprising, every day earthly events…in the birth of a baby, the celebration of a marriage, the death of a loved one. In the birth of Jesus God became “incarnate, i.e. “in the flesh.” And not only in the flesh of Jesus, but in flesh of each and every one of us as beloved children of God. “See what love the Father has given us, that we should be called children of God; and that (here Luther would add, “by grace”) is what we are.” (I John 3: 1}
This past week I received a moving Christmas letter from a member of our grief support group that makes this very point. After the sad loss of her beloved husband of 53 years, she writes…
“The outpouring of love after his death was overwhelming! I can’t begin to recount all
The wonderful things that were done…visits, hugs, food, calls, emails, etc. Our family was overwhelmed…”
God does not abandon us. We are not alone. Emmanuel. God is with us. In a manger, on a cross, and in each and every step of our life’s journey when love is shared.