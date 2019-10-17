Some years ago several of my fishing buddies invited their sons-in-laws to join us on our annual Canadian fishing trip. After the first couple days of unusually slow, unproductive fishing, accompanied by endless stories of previous success, “Remember when we caught….” one of the son-in-laws in exasperation exclaimed, “All you guys are doing is fishing memories.”
We’ve once again celebrated a Wartburg College Homecoming. In spite of the dreadful weather, generations of alumni returned to the campus, and believe me, there was a lot of “fishing memories.” Remembering and celebrating the past is not only pleasurable, it’s highly desirable. Indeed, in working with and ministering to the elderly, listening to their stories as they remember their past, “reminiscence,” is perhaps the most important gift we can give someone. It affirms and validates the lives they have lived. It’s a gift especially invaluable when a person is facing death.
The gift of remembering affirms life and relationships. The people, places and events that have blessed our lives are a rich treasure to hold dear. Remembering “the good old days” is one of the delightful, most rewarding things we can do at homecomings, family gatherings, and as God’s family of grace. And the best news of all Is that we don’t have to wait “to go fishing.” Memories are a treasure chest that can be opened at any time, day or night.
Again and again the psalmists, prophets and leaders of Israel implored God’s children, Israel, to remember their past. In hard and challenging times it was a call to remember God’s faithfulness. In joyous times of celebration and plenty, it was a reminder to remember the source of their blessings, the merciful, gracious goodness of God, and give thanks.
Remembering is the heart and soul of Christian. Gathering in worship we come to God remembering our sin and confessing our need for grace and forgiveness. We listen to and remember God’s words of promise in the scripture. We rejoice in singing hymns of praise and thanksgiving. Then, as the high point of our worship, we celebrate with thanksgiving the living, promise of God’s continued presence in our lives in the Lord’s Supper, where we faithfully fulfill Jesus’ words to his disciples (and to us as present day disciples) to “do this in remembrance of me.”
It’s easy to forget. We forget our keys, our billfold, our purse, important birthdays, anniversaries and federal holidays (Like Columbus Day, when prior to writing this column, I made two trips to the mailbox to get the mail!). Attending homecomings it’s often hard to remember the names and changing faces of friends, classmates and former students. That’s unfortunate, but to be expected as the years and decades fly by.
It means that “fishing memories” is not always joyful. It is often painful to face the reality of passing time, changing places, compromised health and lost relationships. Remembering even the best of times and relationships brings some regrets, some “if onlys.” We all wish that we could, in hindsight, do some things differently. Thankfully we are blessed through a relationship with our God who always remembers and embraces us in his arms of grace. He’s the waiting father, the searching woman, the faithful shepherd who will never, ever forget or give up on us—even when we forget and fail to remember.
Now that’s a memory worth fishing for!