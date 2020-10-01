I love this time of the year. The air is fresh and crisp, fall colors are exploding, apples and pumpkins are ripe, footballs fill the air, and beans and corn await the harvest. Yet even the best of seasons has its drawbacks. This is also the season of tax deadlines and elections, bringing with them an endless barrage of negative political ads. Think how much good could be done with the millions and millions of dollars spent on negative campaigning. All of which leaves the voter with the challenge of sorting through truth and falsehood, while examining our own values.
Deciding which candidate to support is not simple, and obviously not all agree, but a principle that I seek to follow in the case of both taxes and elections is found in the Genesis story. Having succumbed to the temptation to become their own “gods,” Adam and Eve are driven from the idyllic garden prepared for them. Then things go from bad to worse. Having given birth to two sons, Cain and Abel, resentful Cain rises up and kills his brother Abel.
God, obviously aware of Cain’s dastardly deed, asks, “Where is your brother Abel?”
To which Cain responds, “I don’t know. Am I my brother’s keeper?”
The answer God is seeking is obvious. Yes, we are our brother’s keeper, and the biblical scriptures affirm and bear witness to that basic, timeless human value. We are responsible for the welfare of our neighbors. In the Old Testament that responsibility focuses primarily on the People of Israel, with special concern for the poor, the widow, the sojourner (immigrants), and all who are in need. Jesus expanded that circle even wider to include concerns for outsiders, heretics (Samaritans), and the whole wide world (John 3:16), even our enemies.
So, are we our brother/sister’s keeper? The Judeo/Christin answer is a resounding YES, ABSOLUTELY! It’s a guiding principle as we live our responsible lives together as Christians in this diverse and complex world.
On September 30, several years ago, I found myself standing in line (Remember those pre-COVID days?) at the Bremer County Court House with others who had waited until the last minute to surrender their money to the county. A general discussion on the evils of having to pay taxes arose, during which I interjected, “Oh, I don’t resent paying property taxes. They go to support education, police, fire and local needs we all enjoy. I’m far less enthused about paying federal taxes, where so much of our money is spent on how to better kill people.” (Echoing the late civil rights leader, Senator John Lewis’ concept of “good troubles” vs. “bad or evil troubles.”)
The same principle (of how to best “keep” our neighbor) is one that guides my voting. An election if not just about MY welfare. Our choice of a candidate will help to determine the well-being of all God’s children. Which candidates are committed to justice (love distributed) for all, not just those who look like or agree with me? Which candidates will seek to preserve our planet for our children, grandchildren, and those yet unborn? Which candidates will work to build bridges not walls to bring our divided nation and world together? Which candidates will listen to the advice of others in order to meet the challenges facing our world today? Every election, but perhaps especially this year’s, is not just about what’s best for me, what’s best for my party, or even what’s best for the United States. It’s about voting for what’s best for ALL of our brothers and sisters with whom we share life on this fragile planet.
During the Gulf War I was introduced as an American guest at a pastor’s conference in Berlin, where I was enjoying a semester sabbatical from my pastoring/teaching at Wartburg. During a coffee break the bishop sought me out and asked, “Why does your president always conclude his speeches with ‘God Bless America.’ I began to explain that it had become a tradition in America for politicians to do that. “Oh, I understand that,” he continued, “but isn’t it time for all of to say, ‘God Bless the world?’
I couldn’t agree more. So let’s pay our taxes and vote for the welfare of all!