Now the green blade rises from the buried grain,
Wheat that in dark earth many days has lain.
Love lives again, that with the dead has been,
Love is come again like wheat arising green. (Evangelical Lutheran Worship 379)
This first stanza of what has become one of my favorite Easter hymns has answered a question I have pondered for years, namely “What is my favorite season of the year?”
In my younger years it was autumn. The colors are magnificent. The air is crisp and cool with low humidity. The sky is blue and clear. Soon the first snow of the year will blanket the brown, frozen ground with a carpet of glistening white. I couldn’t wait! (I grew up in Wisconsin and loved snow!) But I’ve grown older. I still love snow, but I’d love it even more if there could be snow and seventy degrees…and if I wouldn’t have to shovel or drive in it.
In this late season of my life spring has become my favorite season of the year. As the ice melts on the ponds and rivers, the fish begin to bite. The bright chartreuse green of the first leaves transforms the drab landscape of winter’s brown grass, while the chirping of the birds provides a symphony of sorts. The earth is alive again!
Perhaps most importantly, spring is the planting season. Planting is perhaps the most hopeful of all human actions. Planting is an act of faith…trusting that seeds “lain in dark earth for many days” will sprout, that rain will come, and the fertile earth will nourish the seeds that root. Planting anticipates a future, growth and the promise of a harvest to come. The act of planting is an exciting, hopeful activity in and of itself.
But if planting is so wonderful, why does the psalmist write “those who sow in tears…and those who go out weeping, bearing the seed for sowing….” (Psalm 126: 6a and 7a)? To this psalmist planting doesn’t sound very joyous or hopeful. During her senior chapel a Wartburg student, having returned after a semester in Tanzania, East Africa, shed new light and meaning on these verses. In Tanzania, as in many third world subsistence countries, food is scarce and hunger is ever-present. By the end of a long winter families were often near starvation, yet the father had to preserve enough grain for planting, even if it meant the possible death of his hungry wife and children! Hence the tears and weeping that accompany planting.
We are experiencing such a spring. Continued tariffs and the collapse of the ethanol industry have robbed farmers of much of the joy and hope of planting. Ironically unemployed workers and families stand in food lines for hours, while dairy farmers dump their milk and hog and cattle farmers dread the possibility of having to euthanize their animals because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
This deadly virus has wreaked havoc on the joy of community. Families and congregations have been forced to “distance themselves,” meaning that many of the over 80,000 who have succumbed to this devastating virus have been forced to die alone, surrounded not by loving families and friends, but accompanied only by “masked strangers” attempting to save their lives. Then, adding insult to injury, grieving survivors are deprived of the support of faith communities as they grieve their loss alone. A “virtual community” is a poor substitute for the physical presence, embrace and comfort for those who mourn.
The writer of Psalm 126 has aptly captured the mood of spring 2020. For many this has been a spring of sowing accompanied by tears and weeping. Yet never has planting been more important! Martin Luther once said, “If I knew the world were to end tomorrow, I would still plant an apple tree today.” The “tree” we as followers of Christ are called to plant is God’s love in the suffering world in which God has placed us. And the miracle of God’s love is that it grows and is received best when sown in the midst of tears and weeping.
This spring we join the prayer of the psalmist:
Restore our fortunes , O Lord,
like the watercourses in the Negeb (desert)
May those who sow in tears,
reap with shouts of joy.
Those who go out weeping,
bearing the seed for sowing,
Shall come home with shouts of joy,
carrying their sheaves.
As followers of Christ we are an Easter people, faithfully clinging to the promise that love that is sown does not die in the earth, but grows, bringing forth new life, love and hope. Thus we rejoice in the refrain of that Easter hymn,
“Love is come again like wheat arising green!”