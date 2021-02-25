“That’s not fair!” As a young teenager going through confirmation instruction, that was my reaction to Martin Luther’s “conclusion” to the Ten Commandments. Luther quotes Exodus 20:5:
“…I the Lord your God am a jealous God, punishing children for the iniquity (sins) of parents, to the third and fourth generations of those who reject me…”(NRSV translation).
I still remember openly questioning our pastor (OK, arguing with our pastor) on that point. Why should God punish the children for the sins and failure of their parents, grandparents and great grandparents? It’s not our fault! We didn’t do it! We didn’t enslave anyone! We didn’t gas 6 million Jews in Nazi Germany! We didn’t storm the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6! We didn’t cheat, steal, rape or abuse our children! We’re innocent.
Or are we? As we grow more and more aware of the effects of the actions and shortcomings of previous generations, we also become aware of how the sins of the past continue to shape the lives and values of today. Take systemic racism for example. While we didn’t hold slaves, our attitudes and values as to how we see and interact with those with whom we differ racially, continue to be shaped by the sins of the third and fourth generations who have gone before us.
In my decades of working with college students, it never failed that the issues with which they were struggling had their roots in the homes, families and communities in which they were raised. In my own life, the very shortcomings which I saw so clearly in my parents, are also present in me. It’s a sobering realization! As St. Paul confesses, “I do not understand my own actions. For I do not do what I want, but I do the very thing I hate.” (Romans 7:15) Even more sobering, the attitudes and actions of our present lives will continue to impact and shape the lives of those who follow us for generations to come. It doesn’t seem fair!
But thankfully there is more to this Exodus 20 passage. It continues. ... but God will continue to show “steadfast love to the thousands of generations of those who love me and keep my commandments.”
Thankfully, our far-from-imperfect lives will not be the only legacy that survives us as a curse upon those who follow us. The love and compassion that we are able to share with our children and grandchildren will also survive us as a blessing not only to our contemporary circle of family and friends, but that circle will expand to become a blessing for generations yet unborn! Indeed, “love never ends,” for love is of God. (I Cor. 13:8)
And love isn’t fair! Eastern religions teach karma, (i.e. that we get what we deserve) and one could argue, as the Exodus passage seems to suggest, that our struggles and failures are deserved, at least partly as punishment inherited from previous generations. But on the other hand, when looking back on our lives, did we really deserve all the love, kindness and compassion that we have received? The heart of our Christian faith is not karma, but grace! Our legacy and calling as Christians is to live and share the legacy of grace we have received, especially with those who don’t deserve it. Grace isn’t fair. Thanks be to God!