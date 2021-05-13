On a cold snowy Christmas Day in Southern Minnesota, a young pastor, after leading Christmas Day worship in his very first congregation, was heading home to Green Bay to spend holiday time with his family. Following a snow plow, which further reduced visibility, he pulled out to pass and was hit head-on by an oncoming truck. He was killed instantly. His wife, a teacher, friend and fellow Wartburg College graduate, was very seriously injured, but miraculously clung to life.
Several weeks later, when she was finally out of intensive care and able to receive visitors, I drove to Rochester, Minnesota, to see her. I tried to prepare myself to see her broken body and rehearse some comforting words I might share with her (She had been unable to even attend her husband’s funeral.) To my amazement, she was in good spirits, in spite of with her many broken bones.
Even with her jaw wired shut, she was able to communicate that a chaplain had shared with her how John’s death and her injuries were all a part of God’s beautiful plan. In this world, she was told, we can only see the knots on the bottom of the rug that God is weaving. But from above, God is creating a beautiful pattern of which everything we do is a part.
It was a long trip back to seminary in Dubuque. So God had John killed and critically injured Cheryl, all as part of a greater divine plan? What about human freedom and human failure? What about evil at work in the world? Is not the central message of the fall of humankind in Genesis, that humans have freedom of choice, and that our imperfect choices far too often result in suffering, pain and innocent death? Indeed, the world no longer weaves (if it ever did) the perfect pattern that God intends for his creation to follow.
I’m currently reading a book in which the author maintains that since God is omnipotent and totally in control of all that happens, the rise of Hitler and the extermination of over six million Jews, handicapped, homosexuals and political prisoners, together with the ensuing World War II that killed millions more, is also a part of God’s perfect design. One sometimes hears the same rationale used in attempting to explain AIDs, the current COVID-19 pandemic, or brutal mass shootings.
While this kind of theology may initially be comforting to those who suffer – at least God is still in control – just what does it ultimately say about the nature and heart of God? Is God to be seen as a “random killer,” an omnipotent judge, who randomly chooses whom to punish or destroy next according to his secret pattern? Indeed, to reverse the Apostle Paul’s theology in writing to the Romans (8:31), “If God is against us, who can be for us?”
Thankfully the insanity of the out-of-control suffering and death, all too common in this broken world, does not have the last word! Threatened religious leaders and Roman occupiers could crucify the very Son of God, but the Easter message is clear. Life and love, not hatred, evil and death have the last word. Christ is risen! God is not evil, “God is love.” (I John 4:8) The message of God’s steadfast love is one we have heard over and over again in the Easter readings from the Letter of I John. That’s the hope-filled message that is most needed when the pain of life in this imperfect world threatens to overwhelm us. That’s the compassionate message we are called to live and share as we seek to comfort one another.
The good news is that God calls each and all of us as faithful followers to do our part to weave the pattern of love, peace and justice that truly is God’s will for us and for all God’s children everywhere.