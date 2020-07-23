I just received a copy of the book, “Solo into the Rising Sun,” written by a Navy pilot in the Pacific during World War II. It was sent by my long-time mentor, friend and fellow St. Paul’s pastor, Dr. Durwood “Bud” Buchheim.
A Navy pilot in the Pacific himself, he is mentioned in the book, and included an autobiographical summary of some of his own flying experiences during the war. Once again I am in awe of the patriotism and raw courage of this humble farm boy from Pumpkin Center (about the size of Bremer), South Dakota. Like my World War II veteran father, who landed on Normandy and fought in the Battle of the Bulge, these men and women deserve the accolades of being a member of Tom Brokaw’s “The Greatest Generation.”
There’s a lot of talk about “greatness” these days, and what it means to “make America great again. In present day terms, greatness almost always refers to military, economic, technological and political greatness--and not mere power, but dominance! Clearly such greatness has appeal for many, as confirmed in recent elections and political adds.
But as great as America’s World War II military accomplishments were in defeating fascism, perhaps our most significant greatness as a nation was to come after the war.
While serving as an intern pastor in Berlin in 1968-69, I can’t tell you how many times war widows came up to me, clasped my hands, and with tears streaming down their faces, would express their thanks to me and to America for providing much needed medicine and food so desperately needed. Berlin, like many large German cities, experienced total devastation and destruction after the bombing.
Their litany of thanks went something like this: “There was nothing left after the war, and what was left after the bombing was taken from us by the Russians. My children and I were literally starving to death. America came to our rescue, sending Care packages of food and much needed medicine. You gave us hope in a hopeless situation. You saved our lives.”
That’s the greatness that makes me most proud to be an American! It’s a greatness that quenched the war-time fires of hate with reconciling love and compassion. It’s the greatness Jesus lived and taught to his disciples and to us, as evidenced in the Sermon on the Mount (“Love your enemies”). the Parable of the Good Samaritan, and his response to his disciples, James and John, who came to him requesting positions of power in his coming kingdom.
“You know that the rulers of the gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones are tyrants over them. It will not be so among you, but whoever wishes to be great among you must be your servant, and whoever wishes to be first among you must be your slave.” (Matthew 20: 25-27)
During this time when the language of worldly greatness divides Americans, separating us from each other and the wider world community, it is clearly time for American Christians to rediscover the meaning of true Christian greatness, the greatness of love shared, compassion extended and hope secured. It’s the ministry of reconciliation to which all Christians are called, as the Apostle Paul reminds the divided Christians in Corinth in his day (II Corinthians 5: 16-20). This love-empowered greatness transforms enemies into friends.
As a Wartburg College convocation speaker reminded us some years ago , the true measure of any civilization is how we treat the least of those among us.