As Lois and I left the vaccination site, having finally received our second COVID-19 shot, I an immense feeling of relief swept over me. In two weeks we would be free! Free to travel to Oklahoma to see our grandkids. Free to begin worshipping together inside a church. Free for our children to return to school. Free to go out in public without wearing masks. Free to see smiles again! It was as though a dark cloud hanging over us was lifting and the sun was beginning to break through.
Then as we drove home a deeper realization swept over me. A feeling of gratitude for health care workers (like our son) who would no longer have to see their patients struggling to breathe before finally succumbing to this dreadful disease and dying. Family members, once vaccinated, who could now be present with those who were sick or dying, hold their hand and comfort them during those final precious moments of life.
No wonder I felt frustration and dismay as I read the headline of Monday’s Courier, “Covid on rise in Iowa again.” (Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, July 26, 2021) And we were so close to defeating this terrible virus! All we had to do was to get everyone vaccinated. But until that happens ever more deadly variants of COVID-19 will continue to mutate. Instead, once again the Delta variant is spreading in all 50 states. And now younger, healthier, but unvaccinated people are being hospitalized and dying. There is even talk of having to impose a national mask mandate in order to stop the spread. None of us wants to return to where we were a year ago — or even worse!
The rallying cry of the unvaccinated (and our Iowa governor and legislature) is that not having a mask mandate, forbidding local school districts to have one, not requiring evidence of vaccination, etc. is all about freedom. But freedom is never absolute. The old saying goes, “My freedom ends where your nose begins.” Living in a community our personal freedoms are necessarily in tension with the freedom of others (Whether that “community” is a family, a congregation, a state or country)
The Apostle Paul’s treatise on freedom, his letter to the Galatians, thunders, “For freedom Christ has set us free. Stand firm, therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.” (5:1), but then he continues, “For you were called to freedom, brothers and sisters, only do not use your freedom for self-indulgence, but through love become slaves to one another.: (5:13)
Martin Luther summarized it this way, “The Christian is the free Lord of all, subject to none. The Christian is the duty-bound slave of all, subject to all.”
The last thing I want to do is to go back to wearing masks, to leading worship and preaching with a mask on, to lead “virtual worship” in front of a camera instead of communicating to a congregation face-to-face, or worst of all, to see someone I love get sick and die. I don’t want to go back to being enslaved by this deadly virus. But it’s not just about me and what I want! Most important is what we all need to do in order to protect our unvaccinated neighbors and children under twelve from suffering and even dying.
Sadly, it doesn’t appear that this virus, or this issue, is simply going to go away. Neither will the issue of “my freedom” vs. the freedom and welfare of the greater community. We live in a “me first” world where exercising our personal rights and freedoms is too often done without regard for the good of the community as a whole.
Thankfully the greatest freedom God through Christ has bestowed upon us is to not only love ourselves, but to also love our neighbor as ourselves. But sadly, the way things are going, I may need to go out and buy some more masks!