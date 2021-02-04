...Significant Travel Impacts Today into Tonight...
.A powerful cold front will move through the area today with
strong northwest winds, falling temperatures and wintry
precipitation. Significant impacts to travel conditions will
occur. Precipitation will initially start as rain or drizzle
early this morning just ahead of the fast moving front and quickly
transition to moderate snow with very low visibility this morning.
Wet or slushy roads may flash freeze and quickly become icy as
temperatures fall this morning.
Strong northwest winds gusting above 45 mph will create widespread
blowing snow and blizzard conditions at times the remainder of
the day into this evening, especially in rural areas of north
central into central Iowa. Snowfall totals are not expected to be
heavy, but even light amounts may be enough to worsen impacts.
Wind chills fall below zero by this evening into tonight, which
could serve as another hazard should motorists become stranded.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Visibilities
one-quarter mile or less.
* WHERE...North Central into portions of Central Iowa.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will
impact mid-morning travel through the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&