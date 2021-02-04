Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAVERLY – Former Waverly-Shell Rock standout Krissa Larson is among 18 returning letter winners for Central College’s track and field team.

Larson, a junior, has earned two varsity letters and was an academic All-American Rivers Conference selection in 2020. She placed sixth in pentathlon and was a member of Central’s seventh-place 4x400-meter relay squad during her sophomore campaign at the indoor conference meet.

Larson also placed eighth in pentathlon as a freshman at the 2019 indoor conference meet, while she placed sixth in heptathlon during the 2019 outdoor conference meet.

Central finished fifth at the ARC indoor conference meet last season. The outdoor season was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Central opens the 2021 indoor season Saturday in Waverly.

