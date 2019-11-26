When Allison Bonnette drove the lane, rose up and finished a layup over two Cougars defenders, it was a watershed moment for the home team.
An evening's worth of offensive ineptitude was exonerated. A game-long deficit was wiped away.
And the Cyclones star provided the fans inside the Cyclones Center a glimpse of what could be a special season for the sophomore.
But then Tiffany Beyer decided to change everything.
With just 10 seconds left in the Denver girls basketball team's home matchup with Sumner-Fredericksburg on Monday, Bonnette drove the length of the court with the ball and got a bucket to put the Cyclones up 38-37.
The crowd went ballistic, and the Denver bench couldn't contain their disbelief and excitement. But right as the Denver elation hit its crescendo, Sumner-Fredericksburg quickly inbounded the ball and found the senior Beyer in the right corner.
With smooth confidence, Beyer sunk a 3 with nothing but net to give her team a 40-38 win as time expired.
"I thought about calling timeout, but I didn't want to stop their defense," S-F coach Kevin Bergman said. "I wanted to keep moving. Thank goodness the girls knew how much time was left."
The ending was cruel for Denver, which has lost its first two games to start the season after falling to Decorah last Saturday.
Despite struggling to score all game, Denver, led by head coach Joe Frost, got what it wanted as the fourth quarter waned.
Fueled by steals from an intense full-court press, Bonnette hit a 3 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left to cut the deficit to 1, and senior Jaden McMahon hit a layup a moment later to give Denver a 36-35 lead.
Though Bonnette's late layup answered a quick S-F bucket, Denver couldn't prevent Beyer from ending it.
"We definitely missed a lot of layups," Bonnette said. "We came back and pushed through, and we realized how good we can play. We just need to play like that all the time."
All of Bonnette's team-leading 11 points came in the second half as the sharpshooter hit three 3s, and Frost said he wanted the ball in her hands late. She rewarded her coach's confidence.
"It was really nice to see her step up in that moment," Frost said. "I don't want to take that away from her, because that's a game winner in a lot of ways if (Beyer) doesn't make that shot. We kind of knew this about her, that she's a winner."
Junior Emma Hennessy and sophomore Reese Johnson each scored 6 points, and McMahon and junior Rachel Hennessy each scored 5.
It was a wonder that the Cyclones were even in Monday's game at the end, as they trailed by 15 at halftime after a brutal first half offensively.
Denver took an early 6-3 lead with 2 minutes left in the first quarter with a 3 from senior Lexi Lyons, but the Cyclones would not score again for nearly 8 minutes when junior Emma Hennessy made two free throws. By that point, the Cougars were leading 19-6 as turnovers and bad shots prevented Denver from gaining any offensive momentum.
But the Cyclones came out of the locker room at halftime looking like a brand new team and put the clamps down on defense. Denver allowed the Cougars to score just 6 points in the third quarter as it cut the deficit to 29-21 heading into the fourth.
Bonnette, Rachel Hennesy and Johnson all hit 3-pointers in the third to lead the resurgence.
"Denver did a good job of fighting back and putting pressure on us," Bergman said. "We didn't panic, but we kept forcing the ball."
In the fourth, a 3 from Beyer to push S-F's lead to 34-27 with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left felt like a dagger, but the Cyclones went on an 8-2 run to take a brief lead late.
Next up, the 0-2 Cyclones will host No. 8 Crestwood on Monday in Denver.