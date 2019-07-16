Deloris Laube recently celebrated her 90th birthday.
Deloris was born on July 14, 1929 in Strand and married John W. Laube.
Her family includes children Lora Laube, of Wrangell, Alaska, JoAnn Laube, of Spirit Lake, and Paula (Jeff) Hemingson, of Waverly, along with grandchildren Katelyn (Elliot) Engh, of Ames, Danielle (Chris) Todden, of Lawrence, Kansas, Tyler (Hannah) Hemingson, of Sioux City, and Dawson Brown, of Spirit Lake.
Deloris was a teacher at St. Paul’s Lutheran School for over 30 years. Cards may be sent to 180 25th Ave NW, No. 101, Waverly, IA 50677.