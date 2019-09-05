The University of Northern Iowa is hosting Laura Bush, First Lady of the United States (2001-2009), as part of the Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series. Mrs. Bush will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
During Mrs. Bush’s lecture, she will discuss her advocacy for literacy, education and women’s rights. As First Lady, she advanced literacy education to support America’s young people. Today, as the chairperson of the Woman’s Initiative at the George W. Bush Institute in Dallas, she continues her work on global health care innovations, empowering women in emerging democracies, reforming education and supporting the men and women who have served in America’s military.
Tickets are required and will be available through reserved seating starting: Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wednesday Sept. 4 for UNI students only; Thursday, Sept. 5 and Friday, Sept. 6 for UNI faculty and staff; and Monday, Sept. 9 for the general public. Tickets can be picked up at any UNItix location (open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday) or by calling 319-273-4TIX (4849).
Early arrival to the event is highly recommended. Additional information about security will be announced shortly.
The Joy Cole Corning Distinguished Leadership Lecture Series was established in 2001 by UNI alumna and former Iowa Lt. Gov. Joy Cole Corning. The series’ purpose is to bring to campus nationally and internationally renowned leaders in such areas as the arts, business, education, government and the judiciary. It provides students with an understanding of what constitutes leadership across disciplines and helps them discover how people become leaders in their fields.
Joy Corning graduated from UNI with a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education in 1954. She taught school in Greenfield and Waterloo before leaving the profession to raise her family in Cedar Falls. Corning was elected to the Cedar Falls school board in 1973, serving 11 years, nine of them as president. After six years in the Iowa Senate, she was elected lieutenant governor, serving for eight years. Corning passed away in May 2017.