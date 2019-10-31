Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Laura L. Clewell, age 97, of Plainfield, Iowa, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 4th, at Bartels, Good Shepherd Chapel, in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. Memorials may be directed to Laura’s family for future designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.

