Laureen Ann Davis, 61, of Janesville, Iowa, and formerly of Anamosa, Iowa, passed away in her home early Friday morning, October 11, 2019.
Laureen was born on November 24, 1957, in Anamosa, Iowa, the daughter of Jeanne Beverly (Ames) and Louis Earl Gilbert. She was raised in Anamosa where she attended school and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1976. She then attended Kirkwood Community College for Computer Operations and graduated in 1977. On May 20, 1978, Laureen was united in marriage to Dellar Davis in Cedar Rapids. The couple lived in Cedar Rapids and Grinnell before moving to Waverly in 1989, and then settled in Janesville in 1993.
Laureen was a talented crafter and enjoyed scrapbooking and stamping. She also liked to garden and had a lifelong love for cats. Laureen worked in the collections department for the J.S. Latta Co., did clerical work for GTE in Grinnell, and CUNA in Waverly.
Laureen is survived by her husband of forty-one years, Dellar; her son, Christopher (Barbara) Davis of Waverly, Iowa; her daughter, Stephanie Davis of Mesa, Arizona; two grandchildren, Allyson and Elijah Davis; four sisters, Vianna (Dave) Davis of Gilbert, Arizona, Carolyn Gilbert of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Kathleen (Phillip) Dirks of Anamosa, Iowa, and Colleen (Dennis) Dvorak of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one brother, Louis “Butch” (Anita) Gilbert of Montezuma, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Gilbert.
According to her wishes, Laureen's body has been cremated and there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be directed to Laureen's family for later designation.