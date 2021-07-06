Laurel Lee (Rector) Kurtt, 89, of Waverly, and formerly of Denver, died peacefully at home Monday, July 5, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
A visitation will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly at a later date. A funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly at a later date. Private family burial will be held in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials in Laurel’s name may be directed to Wartburg College or Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.