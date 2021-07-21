Laurel Lee (Rector) Kurtt, 89, of Waverly, Iowa, and formerly of Denver, Iowa, died peacefully at home on Monday, July 5, 2021, surrounded by family and friends.
Laurel was born on March 10, 1932, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Henry and Celia (Auner) Rector. She graduated from Denver High School in 1950 and began working at the National Bank in Waterloo, Iowa.
On May 31, 1953, she was united in marriage to John Fred Kurtt at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver, Iowa.
Laurel worked at Wartburg College for many years in the Registrar’s Office and retired in 1997. Upon her retirement she worked as a volunteer at the Bremer County Historical Society from 1999 to 2012.
Laurel enjoyed family and friends, traveling, genealogy, gardening, reading, cooking, baking, attending Wartburg sporting events, and giving time to others.
Laurel is survived by her husband John and two sons, Douglas Kurtt (Bonnie Smith), of Northfield, Minnesota, and Timothy Kurtt (Elizabeth Roberts), of St. Paul, Minnesota. She is also survived by a brother and sister, Ruth (Rector Roloff), of Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Bill Rector (Dena Marling), of Denver, and by three grandchildren, Garrett Kurtt, Denver, Colorado, Kory Kurtt, Northfield, Minnesota, and Tyler Kurtt (Haley Baumhoefner), Fulda, Minnesota, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Celia Rector, brother in-law Harlan Roloff, and infant son Mitchell John Kurtt.
A visitation will be held at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021. Private family burial will be held in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials in Laurel’s name may be directed to Wartburg College or Redeemer Lutheran Church. Please visit www.kaisercorson.com for service updates or to leave a condolence for the family.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.