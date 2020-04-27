Laurie M. Hunemiller, 60, of Waverly, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.
Laurie was born on October 16, 1959, in Muscatine, the daughter of Carey and Grace (Kubickeck) Young. She attended Waverly-Shell Rock Schools graduating in 1977. On July 14, 1979, Laurie was united in marriage to Doug Hunemiller at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. During her life Laurie worked at Mervin's as an accountant and at Terex Crane in Waverly until 1992. Laurie then became a stay at home wife and mon due to health issues.
Laurie's greatest love in life was memories made with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She also enjoyed flowers and spending time with her puppies.
Laurie's memory is honored by: her husband, Doug Hunemiller of Waverly, two children, Amanda (Scott) Hamerlinck of Cedar Rapids, and Mitch (Jess) Hunemiller of Shell Rock; four grandchildren, Hannah Ryan-Hamerlinck, Julian Hamerlinck, Abby Hunemiller, and Grant Hunemiller; her mother, Grace Young of Des Moines; a sister, Lisa (Denny) Bair of Des Moines; and a brother, Larry (Sonja) Young of Des Moines. She was preceded in death by her father and a son in infancy, Adam Eugene Hunemiller.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. Private visitation and funeral will be held at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Rick Burns officiating. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Laurie's family and sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Attn: Laurie Hunemiller Service, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, Iowa 50677. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.