We all love to celebrate the 4th of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on our nation’s roads. This American holiday also brings increased consumption of alcohol and drugs, which leads to impaired driving and deadly consequences.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nationally, during the 2019 July 4th holiday period (the most recent statistics available), 515 people died in motor vehicle crashes and 198 of these fatalities occurred in an alcohol-impaired crash. During the 2019 July 4th holiday period, 69% of those who died in alcohol-related crashes were in vehicles involving a driver with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) almost two times higher than the legal limit of .08.
Over the holiday in 2019, five people lost their life in Iowa, and three of these were due to alcohol-related crashes.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement agencies across Iowa, will participate in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from July 2-5, 2021. In an effort to combat impaired driving, officers will be exhibiting zero tolerance for impaired drivers.
Impaired driving is not only dangerous but illegal, and it puts everyone on the road in jeopardy. There is also a financial cost to driving impaired. An OWI arrest can cost up to $10,000. You could lose your license, your car and your job. Before you set out to celebrate this holiday weekend, make a plan – have a designated driver or call a rideshare service.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau reminds you that it is never OK to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs! Remember: If you feel different, you drive different. So let’s all do our part to make this 4th of July weekend a fun and safe holiday weekend.