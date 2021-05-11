Lawrence George “Larry” Schmidt, 82, of Waverly, Iowa, died Sunday, May 9, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah, Iowa, from complications of Alzheimer’s.
Larry was born June 5, 1938, in Butler County, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Minnie (Laube) Schmidt. Larry was baptized in June of 1938, in Clarksville, Iowa, and on March 18, 1951, he was confirmed at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1957. Larry served active duty in the United States Army from 1960-1962, then transferred to the National Guard and continued to serve until 1967. On May 2, 1965, Larry was united in marriage to Joyce Brase at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. During his life Larry worked for Fred’s Super Value, Shield Bantam and Oliver Corporation – all in Iowa. While working for Bantam/Koehring as District Manager he and his family were transferred to Golden, Colorado. In 1979, he and his family moved back to Waverly, Iowa where he was general foreman at Koehring. In 1980, his career took him to GMT as a tool designer and then a year later he became a Production Manager at RADA Manufacturing where he then retired June 1, 2000.
Larry was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly where he was on the counting committee for 20-plus years. Larry was a devoted 50-plus-year member of Tyrell Masonic Lodge in Waverly, where he held numerous offices included a two time past master and chaplain. He was very passionate about his involvement with El Kahir Shrine in Cedar Rapids, where he was active in the cycle patrol unit and then the Mobile Nobles with also being a past director of the Jesters, all within Shrine. Larry enjoyed spending time fishing over the years with his daughter’s and then passing on that tradition to his granddaughters. He also found a passion with woodworking and loved to golf with his brother, Smitty.
Larry was created as a man of his word. He had a strong love for his family and enjoyed watching his granddaughters in all of their activities. He was respected by all those that knew him and he was always there to help a friend or someone in need. Everyone seems to have a story about Larry or a kind word to share. ... he was loved by so many.
Larry’s memory is honored by: wife, Joyce Schmidt, of Waverly; two daughters, Heidi (Ed) Abben, of Waverly, and Gretchen (David) Smith, of Rifle, Colorado; four beautiful granddaughters, Faith, Gracie, Lizzie, and Amelia Abben, all of Waverly; brother, Emil Schmidt, of Cedar Falls; sister-in-law, Carolyn Schrage, of Shell Rock; and brother-in-law, Ron Brase, of Waverly. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Alfred and Minnie Schmidt; brother, Vern Schmidt; Sisters-in-law, Pat Schmidt and Mary Joan Schmidt; in-laws, Wilbert and Arlene Brase; and brother-in-law, Terry Schrage.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with masonic services at 7 p.m. by Tyrell Lodge. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Schools in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. The service will be streamed live on the Kaiser Corson Facebook page. Waverly Area Veterans Post will give honors following the service at the church. Larry’s wishes were to be cremated and a private family burial service will be held at a later date. Everyone is invited to enjoy lunch and to share memories of Larry at the Waverly Area Veterans Post following the service. Memorials may be directed to El Kahir Shrine or Waverly Area Veterans Post. Online condolences may be left at www.kaiser-corson.com.