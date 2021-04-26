A class-action lawsuit filed by a Wartburg College student has been transferred from Bremer County District Court to federal court due to the residential status of a large portion of the student body.
According to an order filed April 19, the case captioned Sydney Warner, on behalf of herself and all others similarly situated, v. Wartburg College, has been moved to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, which is based in Cedar Rapids.
Warner is seeking class-action status in the case, filed March 15, so everyone enrolled at Wartburg could get some of their money back because the college shifted to online learning March 18, 2020, due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Court records show Wartburg Vice President for Enrollment Management Edith Waldstein said that “more than one-third of the Wartburg enrolled during the Winter 2020 semester were not citizens of Iowa.”
Mark Zaiger, a counsel for the college from Shuttlesworth & Ingersoll PLC in Cedar Rapids, cited the Class Action Fairness Act of 2005 (or CAFA) for the basis to remove the case from state court. CAFA grants federal district courts original subject matter jurisdiction on class actions if they involve 100 or more members, if at least one member of the class is a citizen of a state outside of that of the original defendant and the cost of the matter could reach $5 million or more.
Wartburg’s attendance figures, cited in the filing, were reported as 1,501 for that semester. Zaiger wrote Warner is looking to recover 50% of the spring’s tuition and fees paid for her peers, with tuition for that semester estimated at $21,750 and student fees at $530.
“As such, (the) Plaintiff seeks to recover approximately $11,140 per class member,” Zaiger wrote. “With over 1,000 putative class members, the amount in controversy far exceeds $5 million.”
In her petition, Warner alleges by moving classes online, the experience of the students was different than what it would have been in-person. Her attorneys also state that Wartburg received funds from the CARES Act.
“Plaintiff did not enter into an agreement with Defendant for online education, but rather sought an in-person education from Defendant’s institution,” Warner alleged in court documents. In filings, her lawyers wrote that she and her peers are “entitled to a refund of tuition and fees for in-person educational services, facilities, access and/or opportunities that (Wartburg) has not provided.
“Even if (Wartburg) claims it did not have a choice in cancelling in-person classes, it nevertheless has improperly retained funds for services it failed to provide.”