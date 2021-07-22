It is exciting to highlight and welcome Leader Valley’s newest team member, Gina Weekley. Gina has a strong background in education and is excited to use her skills to give back to students in the community.
Gina said, “I’m a product of the Cedar Valley. I look forward to giving back in a new and exciting way and helping to shape our future generations of leaders.”
Gina is responsible for serving as a Leader in Me coach and liaison to Cedar Valley PreK-12 schools.
Learn more about Gina and Leader Valley at https://leadervalley.org/leader-valley-welcomes- new-coach-facilitator/.
Leader Valley prepares PreK-12 students for life by providing them with the essential employability skills needed for a life of effectiveness and a competitive advantage in the workforce. We believe this is achieved through high levels of community collaboration. Through Leader Valley, strong partnerships among Cedar Valley businesses, PreK-12 Schools, and higher education are being fostered.