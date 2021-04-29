It is exciting to share and welcome Leader Valley’s newest team member, Nicole Hackman. Nicole graduated from the University of Northern Iowa and started her career working in fundraising and event planning in the Cedar Valley.
Nicole said, “I’m really excited to get started, meet everybody who is passionate about helping the next leaders in the Cedar Valley, and to have an impact.”
Nicole is responsible for the management, implementation, and continual evaluation of an overall fundraising plan to sustain Leader Valley operations and programming, as well as the promotion of the Leader Valley mission and objectives.
About Leader Valley
Leader Valley prepares Pre-K-12 students for life by providing them with the essential employability or professional skills needed for a life of effectiveness and a competitive advantage in the workforce. Learn more at www.LeaderValley.org.